VIP AUDIO 9/5 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Punk blasts Hangman and Bucks as “empty headed idiots” and leakers unwilling to listen to advice at post-PPV media scrum – details and insights on what this all means (32 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a “Focus on AEW” edition recapping and reacting to the AEW All Out post-PPV media scrum where C.M. Punk blasted Hangman Page and The Young Bucks as “empty headed idiots” and leakers unwilling to listen to advice. What are sources saying is going on, how much is a work or part of a storyline if anything, where might Tony Khan’s loyalties ultimately fall, how widespread is this issue in AEW, and more details and perspectives on this controversy.

