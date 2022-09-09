FREE PODCAST 9/9 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (9-7-2017) Keller & Radican: Mae Young Tournament, WWE’s relationships with indy groups, state of streaming services, TNA Impact legacy (188 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (9-7-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch staff member Sean Radican for the weekly Thursday Flagship. They delve into the GFW Impact situation regarding Jeff Jarrett and their viability going forward, plus what they’ve meant to pro wrestling and why they come up short of ever being the “cool brand.” Also, in-depth analysis of the Mae Young Tournament so far, then a fascinating look at WWE’s relationships with various indy promotions and a review of all of the various pro wrestling streaming services that are out there.

Then in a bonus segment, PWTorch.com’s Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek talk about Thursday’s Impact Wrestling with callers. They start the show talking the breaking news this week that Jeff Jarrett was placed on an indefinite leave from GFW. They also talk about the SI story, where it’s being reported Anthem Sports is looking to sell GFW. Towards the end of the show, they get to this week’s episode of Impact, which included Eli Drake vs. Matt Sydal for the GFW Title.

