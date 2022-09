SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek talk more about C.M. Punk, The Elite, and how Tony Khan handled the entire situation. Plus emails, as well as talk on the AEW World Title and the Trios Titles.

