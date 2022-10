VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #727 (October 19, 2002): McMahon treats writers better than wrestlers, Torch Talk with Sean Waltman, WWE goes all Soap Opera on fans, Keller on Heenan book

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #727 cover-dated October 19, 2002: This issue opens with a cover story on the WWE No Mercy PPV hype reaching a new level of soap opera… Jason Powell, in his “On Topic” column, contends that Vince McMahon treats his TV writers better than his wrestlers… Wade Keller reviews Bobby Heenan’s autobiography… Part three of the “Torch Talk” with Sean Waltman… Plus Pat McNeill’s column, WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ETC. Newswire, TV Reports, 1992 Backtrack, The Top Five Stories of the Week, the TNA PPV Report and Roundtable, and more…



–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #727

–LIST OF LATEST 2001 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 2001 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE