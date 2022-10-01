News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/30 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Gargano & Owens & McIntyre vs. Otis & Gable & Theory, Sami and KO cross paths, Kross vignette, Ronda-Liv angle, more (20 min.)

October 1, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including intriguing Sami Zayn-Jey Uso and Sami-Kevin Owens exchanges, a Karrion Kross vignette and how his match with Drew McIntyre will end, Max Dupri quits MMM, Ronda Rousey vs. Nataly and a Rousey-Liv Morgan angle, Johnny Gargano & Kevin Owens & Drew McIntyre vs. Austin Theory & Alpha Academy, and more.

