FREE PODCAST 9/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Lilly: Intriguing Sami-Jey and Sami-KO exchanges, Kross vignette and Drew match, Ronda-Liv angle, more with live callers (100 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They start with thoughts on how the show felt stripped back and less eventful than usual, likely due to travel issues from the hurricane in Florida. Then they covered most every segment on the show with callers including the intriguing Sami Zayn-Jey Uso and Sami-Kevin Owens exchanges, the Karrion Kross vignette and how his match with Drew McIntyre will end, the latest QR code video clues, the Ronda Rousey-Liv Morgan angle, the future of Max Dupri as L.A. Knight, and much including a Roundtable segment with Javier Machado.

