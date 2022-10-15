FREE PODCAST 10/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & McDonald: Bray Wyatt speaks, on-site report from arena, Sami-Jey-Solo, L.A. Knight, live callers, emails (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Alex McDonald from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They start with a thorough discussion of the Bray Wyatt return to the ring. They bring Javier Machado into the conversation early to give his analysis of a character he has followed closely all along. Then they talk to an on-site correspondent who attended in New Orleans relaying the mood of the crowd for Bray and other observations including off-air happenings. They wrap up with live callers and emails on a range of topics including Rey Mysterio’s move to Smackdown, Roxanne’s Smackdown appearance, Usos-New Day, and more.

