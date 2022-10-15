News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Pitfalls of Bray Wyatt return and how Game of Thrones can help WWE navigate a great story + Vintage Young Bucks interview talking ROH, PWG, backstage stories (131 min.)

October 15, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure, now part of the PWTorch Dailycast lineup, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue break down the pitfalls of the Bray Wyatt return and lay out how Game of Thrones can help the WWE navigate the troubled waters of a great story.

Then in the second segment, our Best of Dailycast jumps back to a vintage interview with Nick & Matt Jackson, the Young Bucks, conducted by Pat McNeill and Sean Radican from 10 years ago (10-17-2012). The Bucks talk about ROH and TNA runs, their future in ROH, PWG, backstage stories, and much more.

