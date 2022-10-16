FREE PODCAST 10/16 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs Ago) Jim Ross talks about his new autobiography, his announcing philosophy, the death of his wife Jan, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (10-13-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s guest is Jim Ross, who discusses his career and his new autobiography chronicling his career, “Slobberknocker.” He discusses the process of writing the book, developing his announcing style, and how difficult it has been finishing book after the death of his wife Jan and how he’s coping with the loss.

