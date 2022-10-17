Kyle O’Reilly reveals injury will require surgery

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The injury that has sidelined Kyle O’Reilly away from AEW for most of the summer will require surgery. O’Reilly revealed the news during an interview with Beyond Type 1 regarding his time wrestling with diabetes.

“Right now, for the first time in 17 years I’m dealing with a significant injury that will require surgery,” O’Reilly said. “I’m using this time to reevaluate myself, my training, my diet, and my diabetes care. To come back better than ever, have a better A1C, be an overall better athlete.

“Diabetes burnout is so real, especially when you’re flying cross-country, changing time zones, you don’t know when your next meal is coming. With my career and diabetes, that becomes difficult. As wrestlers we basically go until the wheels fall off, so this has been a good moment to hear, ‘Kyle, you need to take care of yourself, pump the brakes a little, take some time off and get this fixed.'”

O’Reilly joined AEW after his contract with WWE expired. He joined Adam Cole and Bobby Fish, who had both signed with AEW, but Cole has been away from the company due to a concussion. Fish is no longer signed with AEW.

