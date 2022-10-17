Marvel and AAA announce Disney+ wrestling show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Marvel and AAA have partnered to announce an upcoming wrestling show on the Disney+ platform named ‘El Origen De La Mascara’ or The Origin of the Mask. AAA announced the news during their Triplemania event over the weekend.
LUCHA LIBRE AAA presenta la Serie Original "Detrás de la máscara"#TriplemaniaXXX #luchalibremexicana @Marvel @disneyplusla pic.twitter.com/O8YWQpBoo0
— Los Soccer Adictos Mx (@AdictosMx) October 16, 2022
The show will debut on Disney+ on December 21.
