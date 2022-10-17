Marvel and AAA announce Disney+ wrestling show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Marvel and AAA have partnered to announce an upcoming wrestling show on the Disney+ platform named ‘El Origen De La Mascara’ or The Origin of the Mask. AAA announced the news during their Triplemania event over the weekend.

The show will debut on Disney+ on December 21.

