Upcoming WWE PLE reportedly cancelled

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 17, 2022

WWE cancels Day One for 2023
PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
The WWE Day One PLE scheduled for New Year’s Day in Atlanta has reportedly been cancelled.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that the event was scrapped, but a specific reason for the move has not been revealed. WWE Day One debuted last year and was said to be the start of a traditional event for the company to start the new year.

Last year’s event was significantly altered due to Roman Reigns being taken off the card due to testing positive for COVID-19. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship.

Matches for this year’s event have not been announced at this time.

