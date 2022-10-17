SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Rhea Ripley has officially returned to the ring after months away due to injury.

This weekend at a live event in Sioux Falls, Ripley returned to the ring and teamed with Damian Priest to take on Dolph Ziggler & Nikki A.S.H. Priest and Ripley lost the match.

Ripley has been sidelined due to injuries since before the Money in the Bank PLE. Ripley was scheduled to wrestle Bianca Belair at the event for the Raw Women’s Championship, but was unable to compete.

Ripley joined The Judgement Day faction over the summer and has played a key role in the Dominik vs. Rey Mysterio storyline.

