FREE PODCAST 10/16 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fann: Kane’s return, Balor-Bray supernatural special effects, two on-site correspondents, email questions about Raw (131 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On the Raw Post-show from five years ago (9-26-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Livecast host Rich Fann to discuss the Oct. 16 episode of WWE Raw. They discuss Kane’s return, the TLC main event hype, the Finn Balor-Bray Wyatt supernatural special effects, and more. Also, they talk with two on-site correspondents in attendance in Portland and then answer email questions about a wide array of Raw-related topics.
