VIP AUDIO 10/18 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Alan4L & Mike Spears have an honest and critical discussion about U.S. independent wrestling landscape, positives & negatives (124 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Mike Spears to talk about his recent article on the state of U.S. independent wrestling. Using the recent appearances by Dragongate stars as a launching point, Alan and Mike not only talk about that specifically (has it been a success?), but get into the positives and negatives of the North American indy scene as a whole. Everything from production to promotional philosophies to talent pool is discussed in detail, even how the fan dynamic has changed to the impact of social media and how it’s being used. With close to twenty years of perspective each when it comes to the changes in independent wrestling, Alan and Mike lean on that to take a macro look at how it’s evolved and how it might continue to evolve in the future. Two hours of honest and frank discussion with no negative agenda and no empty platitudes (a curse upon the scene!). Check it out.

