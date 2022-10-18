MJF reveals ideal first opponent in WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF says that Kevin Owens would be an ideal first opponent for him in WWE should he jump from AEW when his contract expires in 2024.

In a Twitter Q&A session, MJF was asked who he’d like to face upon entering WWE and his response was simply, “Owens.”

Owens. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 18, 2022

MJF returned to AEW at All Out and won the Casino Ladder Match to secure a shot at the AEW World Championship whenever he wants it. This week on a special Tuesday night Dynamite, Jon Moxley squares off against Adam Page for the world championship. MJF has teased cashing in his chip after the conclusion of that match.

