MJF reveals ideal first opponent in WWE

MJF says that Kevin Owens would be an ideal first opponent for him in WWE should he jump from AEW when his contract expires in 2024.
In a Twitter Q&A session, MJF was asked who he’d like to face upon entering WWE and his response was simply, “Owens.”
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 18, 2022
MJF returned to AEW at All Out and won the Casino Ladder Match to secure a shot at the AEW World Championship whenever he wants it. This week on a special Tuesday night Dynamite, Jon Moxley squares off against Adam Page for the world championship. MJF has teased cashing in his chip after the conclusion of that match.
