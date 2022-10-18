News Ticker

MJF reveals ideal first opponent in WWE

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 18, 2022

MJF reveals ideal first WWE opponent
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF says that Kevin Owens would be an ideal first opponent for him in WWE should he jump from AEW when his contract expires in 2024.

In a Twitter Q&A session, MJF was asked who he’d like to face upon entering WWE and his response was simply, “Owens.”

MJF returned to AEW at All Out and won the Casino Ladder Match to secure a shot at the AEW World Championship whenever he wants it. This week on a special Tuesday night Dynamite, Jon Moxley squares off against Adam Page for the world championship. MJF has teased cashing in his chip after the conclusion of that match.

CATCH-UP: Chris Jericho signs three-year extension with AEW

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*