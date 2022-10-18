Kevin Owens set to appear on NXT this week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced that Kevin Owens will make his return to NXT on this week’s show. The company announced the news on social media Tuesday morning. This week’s episode of NXT is going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite due to Dynamite being pre-empted on Wednesday because of the MLB playoffs.

Kevin Owens has an extensive history in NXT, including having a run as NXT Champion and defeating John Cena while champion.

Owens has been embroiled in a handful of different feuds on Monday Night Raw, but hasn’t been on the show in two weeks.

There is no specific information available regarding what Owens is slated to do on the show. The NXT brand is building toward a special Halloween Havoc PLE on Saturday night. Matches for that show include Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre for the NXT Women’s Championship, Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. J.D. McDonagh for the NXT Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: Chris Jericho signs three-year extension with AEW