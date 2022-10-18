Chris Jericho signs three-year extension with AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Chris Jericho will remain with AEW for the foreseeable future. Variety reported on Tuesday morning that Jericho signed a three year extension with AEW and will stay with the company that he’s been with since its inception in 2019.

“Chris Jericho long ago cemented his legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, and we’re fortunate to have his skills, charisma, knowledge and insights in AEW for years to come,” Tony Khan, CEO, GM and head of creative of AEW, said in a statement. “Chris has discovered a fountain of youth this year, and he’s having some of the very best matches of his legendary career against some of the top names in wrestling. In expanding his responsibilities, he’ll continue to serve as a valuable leader with our roster having the opportunity to utilize one of most creative minds in the history of wrestling.”

The report indicates that Jericho will take on new responsibilities including being a backstage producer and a creative advisor.

“I guess the simple answer is ‘Why not?’” Jericho said of signing again with AEW. “Things have been going so well in the company, and I really do feel that this is my company. It’s tattooed on my heart, so to speak. I’ve been here since day one, and there’s really no reason not to be here continuing forward.

“When AEW first started, I think basically it was Chris Jericho and a group of very talented people that might not have been as well known. Within three months that changed and now within three years, we’ve got at least a dozen, maybe two dozen, of our own homegrown stars that came into their own on AEW television.”

AEW just celebrated it’s three year anniversary at the beginning of October. This week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley will face Adam Page for the AEW World Championship.

