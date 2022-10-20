VIP AUDIO 10/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Hangman knocked out live on TV, Bray Wyatt returns to live TV, MJF-Regal segment, NXT Halloween Havoc hype and preview, AAA TripleMania, NJPW, UFC, more (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Reaction to the legit KO of “Hangman” Page during his AEW Title match against Jon Moxley and the subsequent angle and how it was all handled with extra time to fill.

Full review of AEW Dynamite from Tuesday including the major MJF-William Regal segment and the ROH Title match between Chris Jericho and Dalton Castle.

A review of NXT including a debate about how the NXT regulars were treated against WWE main roster wrestlers, in particular Roxanne Perez.

A preview of NXT Halloween Havoc coming up on on Saturday.

Full reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the return of Bray Wyatt to live TV.

A review of AAA’s TripleMania III including the crazy production values.

A review of the latest New Japan live events.

A review of the latest from UFC.

