FREE PODCAST 10/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review ACTION Wrestling ACTION! featuring Priest vs. Henry, Ku vs. Angels, more (67 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland are bringing the action – ACTION Wrestling that is, and the appropriately named ACTION!, a show with some very good and some very bad. Among the good parts are a tremendous main event between Adam Priest and Anthony Henry and an excellent match between Kevin Ku and Alan Angels, plus IWTV’s much-heralded T4 Tag Team Tournament continues with a match between Fly Def and Culture Inc. Plus, hear about Justin’s wacky adventures going solo to an AEW show and how watching independent wrestling for a year has affected him in an unexpected way. For VIP members, we check out some more former ROH’s favorites in a match between Shane Taylor and Mike Bennett from Red River Wrestling, and Dak Draper faces Chris Adonis and Thrillbilly Silas from the NWA.

