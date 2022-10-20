VIP AUDIO 10/20 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Inoki-Ali, Titus, Moxley’s style, did Kenny & Bucks draw better than Punk, Helwani interviews with Triple H and TK, more (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Antonio Inoki vs. Muhammad Ali – unmitigated disaster, fascinating tactical battle, or something in between?

What would be the one wish Todd and Wade each would have for WWE and AEW?

Thoughts on Ariel Helwani asking Tony Khan questions on controversial topics by saying it’d be unfair to ask Triple H about Vince McMahon?

Would Titus O’Neil have been an effective opponent for Hulk Hogan in the 1980s? Did Titus overachieve or underachieve? Which WWE Champion would it have been best for Titus to defeat to win the belt if he had a reign?

Shouldn’t Triple H have hired more wrestling people rather than a Hollywood guy?

Is one of the strengths of AEW the commentary feeling more authentic and raw?

Should Jon Moxley pull back on how hard he hits wrestlers with his King Kong Lariat after what happened to Hangman Page? Does his ring style limit the opponents he can face when defending his title?

Given the biggest rating for AEW Dynamite was for the premiere episode built partially around Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, and it outdrew C.M. Punk’s AEW debut, does that refute Punk saying those three aren’t draws?

With ’90s nostalgia big right now, could a wrestling company capitalize on that by recreating aspects of the Attitude Era?

Could Lucha Libre style wrestling ever become truly big in the U.S.?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO