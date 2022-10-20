FREE PODCAST 10/20 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin discuss Hangman KO’d, Bray Wyatt returns to live TV, MJF-Regal, NXT Halloween Havoc, AAA TripleMania, NJPW, more (160 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Reaction to the legit KO of “Hangman” Page during his AEW Title match against Jon Moxley and the subsequent angle and how it was all handled with extra time to fill.

Full review of AEW Dynamite from Tuesday including the major MJF-William Regal segment and the ROH Title match between Chris Jericho and Dalton Castle.

A review of NXT including a debate about how the NXT regulars were treated against WWE main roster wrestlers, in particular Roxanne Perez.

A preview of NXT Halloween Havoc coming up on on Saturday.

Full reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the return of Bray Wyatt to live TV.

A review of AAA’s TripleMania III including the crazy production values.

A review of the latest New Japan live events.

