Chelsea Green added to NWA Women’s World Title match at Hard Times 3

The NWA Women’s World Championship match is now a triple-threat match at Hard Times 3.

NWA announed that Chelsea Green has been added to the NWA Women’s World Championship match, which will now see Kamille defend her title against Kilynn king and Chelsea Green at Hard Times 3 on Nov 12 in Chalmette, La. The show is set to air on PPV on FITE.tv.

Green cashed in the title shot she recently earned by beating Angelina Love on NWA Power to make the match a triple-threat.

