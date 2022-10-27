VIP AUDIO 10/26 – East Coast Cast #599 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss Halloween Havoc, Jey Uso disobeys Tribal Chief, Dominik Mysterio’s progress, MJF’s promos, more (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the ECC, the fellas celebrate a new era in the Constellation with a platform change for the live show! Broadcasting live on Streamyard, Travis and Cameron discuss this past weekend’s NXT Halloween Havoc show. Breakker and Rose retain their respective championships, while Wes Lee captures the vacant North American championship in a really good ladder match. Jey Uso is going to get in trouble on Friday’s Smackdown for blatantly disobeying the Tribal Chief. Some thoughts on Dominik Mysterio’s progress. Has being a heel and joining Judgement Day helped Dom’s development? Every time MJF cuts a promo, it is the best promo he’s ever done! A look at the card for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Live guests, a combined chatroom, and more conversation.

