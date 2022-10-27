VIP AUDIO 10/26 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk with Josh Mustacchio about latest happenings in pro wrestling and entertainment (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the ECC, Trav and Rich welcome longtime listener and former contributor Josh Mustacchio to discuss the latest happenings in pro wrestling and entertainment. A brief recap of last week’s episode of Smackdown, including one of Josh’s nine year old’s thoughts on the current Smackdown scene, who he likes and why. A bit of Raw talk. Josh thinks Bianca Belair exudes the same babyface qualities that John Cena had/has. A much too detailed conversation about “Married… with Children.” Josh continues to binge that show. Rating analysis of the top shows of 1992. Why was twelve year old Rich watching “90210” instead of something geared towards preteen boys? The mailbag get tended to.

