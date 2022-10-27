VIP AUDIO 10/27 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Why was celebrity Mr. T embraced by fans? What is and isn’t contract tampering ? Was Punk mostly right? Plus MJF, the Bucks, Dr. D, NXT draft, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part two of this week's early two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Why was Mr. T welcomed by WWF fans in the mid-1980s while other celebrities such as Logan Paul aren’t? Could Logan learn from Mr. T?

Did “Dr. D” David Schulz get fired because he threatened or slapped Mr. T, not just John Stossel?

Revisiting the NXT draft between Wade and Todd.

Did Brandon Cutler being back portend the return of the Young Bucks?

Is there any chance Paul Levesque, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan make it easier to root for WWE’s success by exiting the Saudi Arabia partnership now that Vince McMahon is gone?

How do contract tampering laws work?

Is MJF following in the footsteps of Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair?

Is WWE asking for trouble if they hire MJF?

What is the influence going to be of Kenny Omega and the Bucks?

Should Hangman Page join The Elite or should he be kept away from them?

What does Todd think MJF’s contract status is?

Wasn’t C.M. Punk mostly right about what he said at the All Out media Q&A?

Has Tony Khan learning anything from the controversies he’s faced lately?

Why do people keep talking about 26 year old MJF as if he’s super-young?

Is it just a coincidence that the people Wade does impressions of end up doomed?

Is it better to have no character like Mustafa Ali or a goober like Johnny Gargano?

Who are the contenders and who is the best option to beat Roman Reigns?

How does the lead-in help wrestling shows’ ratings?

Should a Baron Corbin-type wrestler who has “go-away heat” be the top heel champion since he’d get genuine heat?

Would MJF take the beating from The Firm to throw everyone off and still be a heel?

Would it have made sense, or still make sense, for The Fiend to become Windham Rotunda to move away from the supernatural aspects of his act?

