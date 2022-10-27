VIP AUDIO 10/27 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Why was celebrity Mr. T embraced by fans? What is and isn’t contract tampering ? Was Punk mostly right? Plus MJF, the Bucks, Dr. D, NXT draft, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s early two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Why was Mr. T welcomed by WWF fans in the mid-1980s while other celebrities such as Logan Paul aren’t? Could Logan learn from Mr. T?
- Did “Dr. D” David Schulz get fired because he threatened or slapped Mr. T, not just John Stossel?
- Revisiting the NXT draft between Wade and Todd.
- Did Brandon Cutler being back portend the return of the Young Bucks?
- Is there any chance Paul Levesque, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan make it easier to root for WWE’s success by exiting the Saudi Arabia partnership now that Vince McMahon is gone?
- How do contract tampering laws work?
- Is MJF following in the footsteps of Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair?
- Is WWE asking for trouble if they hire MJF?
- What is the influence going to be of Kenny Omega and the Bucks?
- Should Hangman Page join The Elite or should he be kept away from them?
- What does Todd think MJF’s contract status is?
- Wasn’t C.M. Punk mostly right about what he said at the All Out media Q&A?
- Has Tony Khan learning anything from the controversies he’s faced lately?
- Why do people keep talking about 26 year old MJF as if he’s super-young?
- Is it just a coincidence that the people Wade does impressions of end up doomed?
- Is it better to have no character like Mustafa Ali or a goober like Johnny Gargano?
- Who are the contenders and who is the best option to beat Roman Reigns?
- How does the lead-in help wrestling shows’ ratings?
- Should a Baron Corbin-type wrestler who has “go-away heat” be the top heel champion since he’d get genuine heat?
- Would MJF take the beating from The Firm to throw everyone off and still be a heel?
- Would it have made sense, or still make sense, for The Fiend to become Windham Rotunda to move away from the supernatural aspects of his act?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply