VIP AUDIO 10/27 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Why was celebrity Mr. T embraced by fans? What is and isn’t contract tampering ? Was Punk mostly right? Plus MJF, the Bucks, Dr. D, NXT draft, more (103 min.)

October 27, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s early two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Why was Mr. T welcomed by WWF fans in the mid-1980s while other celebrities such as Logan Paul aren’t? Could Logan learn from Mr. T?
  • Did “Dr. D” David Schulz get fired because he threatened or slapped Mr. T, not just John Stossel?
  • Revisiting the NXT draft between Wade and Todd.
  • Did Brandon Cutler being back portend the return of the Young Bucks?
  • Is there any chance Paul Levesque, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan make it easier to root for WWE’s success by exiting the Saudi Arabia partnership now that Vince McMahon is gone?
  • How do contract tampering laws work?
  • Is MJF following in the footsteps of Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair?
  • Is WWE asking for trouble if they hire MJF?
  • What is the influence going to be of Kenny Omega and the Bucks?
  • Should Hangman Page join The Elite or should he be kept away from them?
  • What does Todd think MJF’s contract status is?
  • Wasn’t C.M. Punk mostly right about what he said at the All Out media Q&A?
  • Has Tony Khan learning anything from the controversies he’s faced lately?
  • Why do people keep talking about 26 year old MJF as if he’s super-young?
  • Is it just a coincidence that the people Wade does impressions of end up doomed?
  • Is it better to have no character like Mustafa Ali or a goober like Johnny Gargano?
  • Who are the contenders and who is the best option to beat Roman Reigns?
  • How does the lead-in help wrestling shows’ ratings?
  • Should a Baron Corbin-type wrestler who has “go-away heat” be the top heel champion since he’d get genuine heat?
  • Would MJF take the beating from The Firm to throw everyone off and still be a heel?
  • Would it have made sense, or still make sense, for The Fiend to become Windham Rotunda to move away from the supernatural aspects of his act?

