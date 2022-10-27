News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/27 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Return of Bucks & Kenny backstage, latest with MJF, Bray’s promo, Rousey’s heel promo, review of week of TV and events (89 min.)

October 27, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Review of WWE Smackdown including the Bray Wyatt and Ronda Rousey promos
  • Review of WWE Raw
  • Review of NXT Halloween Havoc with some discussion on main event competitors’ upsides
  • Review of NXT on USA including the Havoc follow-up
  • Review of AEW Rampage including a more “sports entertainment frivolous” tone
  • Reaction to the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega returning backstage this week
  • Review of AEW Dynamite including Todd’s take on the MJF promo and angle
  • Review of the latest New Japan events
  • Review of UFC last weekend

Lots of sidebar discussions, as usual, throughout.

