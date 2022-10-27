VIP AUDIO 10/27 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Return of Bucks & Kenny backstage, latest with MJF, Bray’s promo, Rousey’s heel promo, review of week of TV and events (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Review of WWE Smackdown including the Bray Wyatt and Ronda Rousey promos
- Review of WWE Raw
- Review of NXT Halloween Havoc with some discussion on main event competitors’ upsides
- Review of NXT on USA including the Havoc follow-up
- Review of AEW Rampage including a more “sports entertainment frivolous” tone
- Reaction to the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega returning backstage this week
- Review of AEW Dynamite including Todd’s take on the MJF promo and angle
- Review of the latest New Japan events
- Review of UFC last weekend
Lots of sidebar discussions, as usual, throughout.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply