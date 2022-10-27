VIP AUDIO 10/27 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Return of Bucks & Kenny backstage, latest with MJF, Bray’s promo, Rousey’s heel promo, review of week of TV and events (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Review of WWE Smackdown including the Bray Wyatt and Ronda Rousey promos

Review of WWE Raw

Review of NXT Halloween Havoc with some discussion on main event competitors’ upsides

Review of NXT on USA including the Havoc follow-up

Review of AEW Rampage including a more “sports entertainment frivolous” tone

Reaction to the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega returning backstage this week

Review of AEW Dynamite including Todd’s take on the MJF promo and angle

Review of the latest New Japan events

Review of UFC last weekend

Lots of sidebar discussions, as usual, throughout.

