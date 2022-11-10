SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

One of the first texts that Saraya made after being cleared for a full return to the ring was to multiple time world champion, Sasha Banks. Banks was the opponent involved in the in-ring accident that forced Saraya to retire from in-ring competition in 2017. Saraya revealed the news on The Sessions with Renee Paquette.

“The first person I texted as well was Mercedes, Sasha,” Saraya said. “She was one of the first people I texted. All that stuff, that can mentally fuck someone up to end someone’s career. I just said, ‘Hey sis, I just want to let you know since I know this whole thing was tough on you mentally, but my doctor just cleared me and told me my neck is 100% ready to go. I haven’t told anyone else but I know this will make you feel good. I’m back, haha.’ And she was over the moon and stuff like that.”

Saraya will make her in-ring return at the AEW Full Gear PPV event on November 19 against Britt Baker. Saraya was cleared to return to the ring on Halloween after five years on the shelf.

Other matches announced for Full Gear include Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship, Jaime Hayter vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship, Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and more.

CATCH-UP: 11/9 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Bryan Danielson 2 out of 3 Falls, MJF & Jon Moxley Speak, More.