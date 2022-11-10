FREE PODCAST 11/10 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (11-9-2017) Keller & Mitchell: Ric Flair ESPN 30 for 30 review, Cena-Team Smackdown news, Reigns returning, Styles beats Jinder for WWE Title, Mailbag (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (11-9-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by senior columnist Bruce Mitchell covering these topics: A review of the Ric Flair ESPN 30 for 30 documentary, the John Cena-Team Smackdown news, Roman Reigns returning, A.J. Styles beating Jinder Mahal for the WWE Title and was anything gained from Mahal’s title reign and was Styles damaged and is the WWE Title just a prop, and the Flagship Mailbag with questions about Cena, Jinder, Bray, Survivor Series, the UK scene, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO