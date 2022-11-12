News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/11 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Usos vs. New Day for tag title reign length record, World Cup begins, Six-Pack Challenge to face Rousey for title, more (24 min.)

November 12, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the Usos vs. New Day for the Unified WWE Tag Team Titles and the record-length reign at stake, a Six-Pack Challenge for a shot at Ronda Rousey’s Smackdown Title, the start of the World Cup, and more.

