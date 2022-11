VIP AUDIO 11/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Wade Keller Hotline (10-22-2004): Insider details on Laurinaitis controversy in WWE as he takes over as Exec VP for Ross while Triple H’s power increases, should Booker be next for JBL, Tough Enough (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the October 22, 2004 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

Insider details on John Laurinaitis controversy in WWE as he takes over as Exec VP for Jim Ross while Triple H’s power increases

Is Triple H overpushed?

Taboo Tuesday fallout.

Should Booker T be next for JBL?

Smackdown analysis.

Contrasting Tough Enough’s Al Snow and Bill Demott.

And more

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO