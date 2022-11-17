VIP AUDIO 11/17 – The Fix Flashback (11-4-2015): How can WWE adjust if Seth is out injured, WWE financials analysis, Raw strengths, review of Jim Brunzell’s book, kayfabe-breaking photos, Belfort vs. Henderson preview (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Nov. 4, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:
- How can WWE adjust if Seth Rollins is out injured
- WWE financials analysis
- WWE Raw strengths
- WWE’s definition of “anniversary”
- Review of Jim Brunzell’s book
- Kayfabe breaking photos
- Vitor Belfort vs. Dan Henderson preview
- Bellator on Friday night
- Looking ahead to the rest of year for big MMA fights
- Naked wrestlers waving to fans
- More
