VIP AUDIO 11/17 – The Fix Flashback (11-4-2015): How can WWE adjust if Seth is out injured, WWE financials analysis, Raw strengths, review of Jim Brunzell’s book, kayfabe-breaking photos, Belfort vs. Henderson preview (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Nov. 4, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

How can WWE adjust if Seth Rollins is out injured

WWE financials analysis

WWE Raw strengths

WWE’s definition of “anniversary”

Review of Jim Brunzell’s book

Kayfabe breaking photos

Vitor Belfort vs. Dan Henderson preview

Bellator on Friday night

Looking ahead to the rest of year for big MMA fights

Naked wrestlers waving to fans

More

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO