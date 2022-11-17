News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/17 – The Fix Flashback (11-4-2015): How can WWE adjust if Seth is out injured, WWE financials analysis, Raw strengths, review of Jim Brunzell’s book, kayfabe-breaking photos, Belfort vs. Henderson preview (105 min.)

November 17, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Nov. 4, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

  • How can WWE adjust if Seth Rollins is out injured
  • WWE financials analysis
  • WWE Raw strengths
  • WWE’s definition of “anniversary”
  • Review of Jim Brunzell’s book
  • Kayfabe breaking photos
  • Vitor Belfort vs. Dan Henderson preview
  • Bellator on Friday night
  • Looking ahead to the rest of year for big MMA fights
  • Naked wrestlers waving to fans
  • More

