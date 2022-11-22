Montez Ford WWE return update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Montez Ford is 100 percent healthy and should return to WWE soon. Ford appeared with Bianca Belair on Today and discussed his injury and what his current health status is.

“One hundred percent now,” Ford said of his injury. “I should be back pretty soon. You know, just picking my spots and making sure like when I arrive the mission is still at hand, which is what my right-hand man 100 grand Angelo Dawkins, that’s being winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Ford injured his calf during a match on Monday Night Raw earlier this year and has not wrestled since. Ford and Dawkins as The Street Profits are former WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

