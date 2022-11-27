FREE PODCAST 11/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: WWE Survivor Series post-show including WarGames rules, fan reactions, main event storytelling, more (172 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down, with callers, the WWE Survivor Series event. Among the topics: how the WarGames rules could be improved, the level of main event storytelling, Samantha Irvin’s ring announcing, the live crowd reaction to the matches, and more.

Then, in a bonus segment, we present the five years ago Survivor Series post-show with PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill & Greg Parks. They talk with two on-site correspondent and also take calls, emails, and chatroom questions. Topics include Team Angle vs. Team Shane, Brock Lesnar vs. A.J. Styles in a champion versus champion match, The Shield vs. The New Day, and Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair. They also talk about Saturday’s NXT Takeover with callers who saw both events.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO