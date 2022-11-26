VIP AUDIO 11/26 – WWE Survivor Series PLE Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Stoup: WarGames matches, Sami-Bloodline-KO story arc brilliance, U.S. Title three-way, Rousey-Shotzi, more (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE’s Survivor Series, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch podcast contributor Tom Stoup to discuss the event start to finish including the men’s and women’s WarGames matches with an emphasis on the brilliance of the Sami Zayn-Bloodline-KO dynamic. They also review the mid-card matches including Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi, the U.S. Title triple threat, and A.J. Styles vs. Finn Balor.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO