Major match added to ROH Final Battle 2022

FTR vs. The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar Match has been added to the ROH Final Battle 2022 PPV event on Saturday.

This week on AEW Dynamite, FTR challenged The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The Acclaimed won the back and forth match with a roll-up and graciously celebrated with FTR in the ring. The Gunn Club interrupted the celebration on the big screen and addressed FTR directly. They said they had a present to to give them and that present was the announcement that The Briscoes had challenged FTR to a Dog Collar Match at the Final Battle event.

FTR and The Briscoes have a deep history with one another this year. They collided at the Supercard of Honor event in April and then again at the Death Before Dishonor event over the summer. The ROH World Tag Team Championships were central to those matches and will be on the line during the match on Saturday as well.

ROH Final Battle 2022 PPV card

ROH Final Battle 2022 will air live on PPV on Saturday afternoon. Announced matches for the show show in addition to FTR vs. The Briscoes are Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship, Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship, Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson for the ROH TV Championship, Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez for the ROH Women’s World Championship, Swerve in our Glory vs. Shane Taylor Promotions, and an ROH World Trios Championship Match.

