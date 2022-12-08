Becky Lynch talks about potential future match with Rhea Ripley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Becky Lynch says that Rhea Ripley is one of the greatest athletes that WWE has and that she’s the clear future of WWE.

In an interview with Verge Alternative Sport, Lynch spoke in detail about Ripley, her skills, and what a future match between the two of them would look like.

I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we’ve ever seen,” Lynch said. “I think she’s incredible. She is so young, so full of potential. I look at her and I go ‘well, that’s the future of the business and the business is in good hands.’ She’s the future, but I’m still the present. There can only be one Man around the place. If I have to put her in her place then I’ll put her in her place. Plus, she’s hanging around with somebody that I know pretty well. In fact, somebody that taught me nearly everything that I know. There’s an interesting dynamic there because she’s got Finn Balor in her corner. I’ve known Finn for over 20 years, so it would be interesting to see what side he would take, you know, if push came to shove.”

Rhea Ripley is currently involved with Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest in The Judgement Day faction. Ripley and Lynch crossed paths inside of the women’s War Games Match at Survivor Series. They also faced off and stared each other down this week on Monday Night Raw.

Becky Lynch is a former WWE Raw Women’s Champion and Smackdown Women’s Champion. She has been out of action since Summerslam. Lynch squared off against Bianca Belair at Summerslam and injured her shoulder during the match. She made her return to the ring at War Games as part of Team Bianca Belair against Bayley, Rhea Ripley, and Damage CNTRL.

