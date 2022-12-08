WWE Raw star pulled from live events

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Raw star and former World Tag Team Champion, Matt Riddle, has been pulled from live events.

PWInsider is reporting that Riddle was pulled from WWE live events over the weekend. The report does not indicate why the company removed him from the shows.

This news comes on the heels of Drew McIntyre being pulled from this week’s episode of Smackdown, in which he was scheduled to team with Sheamus to take on The Usos for the WWE Undisputed World Tag Team Championships.

Riddle has aligned himself next to Elias since losing Randy Orton as a tag team partner due to injury. This week on Monday Night Raw, Riddle was set to team with Elias to take on The Usos. Due to a prematch attack, Elias was taken out and unable to compete. Kevin Owens filled that spot, but the duo was not able to unseat The Usos as champions. After the match, Solo Sikoa assaulted Riddle and left him laying in the ring.

Unfortunately I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday on #Smackdown I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 5, 2022

Top Matt Riddle moments on the WWE Raw

Winning the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship with Randy Orton at Summerslam

Wrestling Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on Smackdown

Bro-ing with John Cena

Winning the WWE Monday Night Raw spelling bee

Playing bongos with Elias

