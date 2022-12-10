VIP AUDIO 12/10 – The Fix Flashback (12-10-2015): Roman Reigns, New Day, Charlotte-Paige, Dreamer, McGreggor-Jose Aldo preview, Lucha Underground, NXT, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Dec. 10, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

Review of WWE Raw including a look at Roman Reigns and Sheamus’s final segment, The League of Nations, the Charlotte-Paige segment, Tommy Dreamer, and more.

Preview the TLC line-up.

Review top stories out of NXT’s latest show, touch on Lucha Underground.

A very enthusiastic preview of a big UFC weekend that Martin was present in Las Vegas to cover in person including the long-awaited Connor McGreggor vs. Jose Aldo fight.

