News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/10 – The Fix Flashback (12-10-2015): Roman Reigns, New Day, Charlotte-Paige, Dreamer, McGreggor-Jose Aldo preview, Lucha Underground, NXT, more (95 min.)

December 10, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Dec. 10, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

  • Review of WWE Raw including a look at Roman Reigns and Sheamus’s final segment, The League of Nations, the Charlotte-Paige segment, Tommy Dreamer, and more.
  • Preview the TLC line-up.
  • Review top stories out of NXT’s latest show, touch on Lucha Underground.
  • A very enthusiastic preview of a big UFC weekend that Martin was present in Las Vegas to cover in person including the long-awaited Connor McGreggor vs. Jose Aldo fight.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*