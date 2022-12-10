News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/10 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (12-11-2012) Raw analysis, early Shield, Rock at Rumble, WrestleMania 29 predictions, which TNA wrestlers might jump, live callers (142 min.)

December 10, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-27-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell to discuss these topics with live callers.

  • In-depth Raw analysis including hype for TLC
  • Early Shield
  • Which TNA wrestlers might jump
  • The Rock at Rumble
  • WrestleMania 29 predictions.

And in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer email questions along with Jason Powell’s endorsement of the 2012 ROH product and upcoming PPV.

