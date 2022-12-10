FREE PODCAST 12/10 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (12-11-2012) Raw analysis, early Shield, Rock at Rumble, WrestleMania 29 predictions, which TNA wrestlers might jump, live callers (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-27-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell to discuss these topics with live callers.

In-depth Raw analysis including hype for TLC

Early Shield

Which TNA wrestlers might jump

The Rock at Rumble

WrestleMania 29 predictions.

And in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer email questions along with Jason Powell’s endorsement of the 2012 ROH product and upcoming PPV.

