VIP AUDIO 12/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (11-24-2004): Third detailed update on Holly-Dupree incident with a number of points of view and how Depree is handling it, more (14 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Nov. 24, 2004 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring an overview of one of the busiest news weeks in wrestling in a long time, then goes into great detail on Bob Holly’s punishment for beating up Rene Dupree during their match on Sunday night along with a look at a number of points of view of this situation, how Dupree is handling the situation, what has been said between Holly and Dupree, whether there is a sense that Holly was handled appropriately, what people are suggesting Holly should have done instead that would have sent a similar message but gotten him into much less trouble, and more. This story is covered from every angle on today’s special audio update, with even more in-depth coverage of other aspects of this story in the two previous Keller Audio Updates…

