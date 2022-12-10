FREE PODCAST 12/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom review AEW + Best of Dailycast with Hurricane, Colt, Starrcast report (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure, now part of the PWTorch Dailycast lineup, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue stray from their usual WWE-centric approach and take a deep dive into the year in All Elite Wrestling. Plus Nick sends a message to MJF.

Then in a the second part of today’s double-header, we jump back just over five years (11-26-2012) to Pat McNeill & Greg Parks hosting “Wrestling Night In America” taking live phone calls and Twitter questions. They welcomed former WWE Tag Team Champion Hurricane Helms, who talksed about his match at Saturday’s WrestleCade PPV, and the possibility of his friend Dave Batista returning to WWE. Next up was ROH wrestler and announcer Colt Cabana, who talked about his new children’s book, ROH’s Final Battle, and working with Dalton Castle. Finally, PWTorch Columnist Bruce Mitchell reports on last night’s WWE StarrCade show in Greensboro, and whether it would have worked as a WWE Network PPV event.

