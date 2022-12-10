VIP AUDIO 12/10 – ROH Final Battle PPV Audio Roundtable – Radican & Fann: In-depth review of entire card, Tony Khan’s post-show announcement on ROH TV, FTR vs. Briscoes Double Dog Collar match (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for the ROH Final Battle PPV roundtable. They discuss the entire card in depth, starting with the main event and talking about the polarizing finish, in addition to Tony Khan’s announcement at the post-show media scrum about ROH TV. They then work backwards through the entire card, analyzing each match including an in-depth look at the FTR vs. Briscoes Double Dog Collar match.

