SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells, Bruce Hazelwood, and Nate Lindberg cover a tremendous show featuring the Iron Survivor Challenge as a winning new formula, New Day vs. Pretty Deadly giving pure fanservice, a new top feud set in motion, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO