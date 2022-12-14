Saraya talks Sasha Banks as potential tag partner in AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saraya says that the sense she gets is that people are happy in WWE and isn’t sure what Vince McMahon comeback would look like.

In an interview with Forbes, Saraya talked about McMahon possibly returning to the company and how happy she is working for AEW President, Tony Khan.

“He’s only been out for a couple of months,” Saraya said of the Vince McMahon comeback news. “I feel like WWE’s doing a really great job with Hunter in charge. And I feel like everyone backstage is very happy from what people have been telling me. People across the board are just happy, not saying they won’t be if Vince comes back, but I felt this breather was needed to really shake things up over there and get people excited, but if he comes back, is he going to undo everything Hunter has done? That’s the question, you just don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t work there anymore, so I don’t have to worry about it.

“I have Tony and he’s fantastic as a boss to me, so if I have any issues I can tell him and he’ll always be very clear with stuff. Whereas I just get nervous if Vince comes back for them because you just don’t know what he’s thinking on a a day-to-day basis.”

Saraya returned to the ring at the Full Gear PPV in November. She defeated Britt Baker. It was her first match back since retiring in 2017 due to a neck injury.

