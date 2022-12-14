News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1803 (Dec. 14, 2022): Radican’s ROH Final Battle PPV report, Keller’s NXT Deadline PLE report, Parks reviews WWE concept match history, more

December 14, 2022

PWTorch Newsletter #1803

Cover-dated December 14, 2022

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Sean Radican’s ROH Final Battle PPV report with star ratings and analysis… Greg Parks’s feature column examining the history of WWE special matches compared to NXT’s new Iron Match Challenge… Keller’s newsletter-exclusive NXT Deadline PLE report… Keller’s TV reports on Raw, Smackdown, and Dynamite… Torch Newswire… More…

