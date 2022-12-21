SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The NXT North American Championship will be on the line next week on the final episode of WWE NXT television of 2022.

This week on NXT, it was announced that Tony D’Angelo would face Wes Lee for the North American Title on next week’s show. D’Angelo has yet to win a championship since debuting with the company. He’s been out of action and recovering from a knee injury, which he suffered earlier this fall.

Tony D’Angelo has been a staple act of the 2.0 brand and debuted on television when the brand flip took place in September of 2021. Since then, he’s feuded with Cameron Grimes and had a months long program with Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma.

Wes Lee won the North American Championship at Halloween Havoc and has since defended it successfully in a ladder match and against Carmelo Hayes in a singles match.

Full 12/20 WWE NXT TV Results

Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom

Zoey Stark defeated Nikkita Lyons

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defeated Toxic Attraction and Tatum Paxley & Ivy Nile to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championships

Elektra Lopez defeated Indi Hartwell

The New Day defeated Briggs & Jensen to retain the Tag Team Championship

Grayson Waller called out Bron Bron Breakker during the main event segment and took Breakker out

