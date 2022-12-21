SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The new strategy of NXT talent appearing on Main Event is reportedly having a positive impact on talent in WWE.

Fightful Select is reporting that there is a tangible buzz around NXT talents appearing on Main Event on a weekly basis. Since Paul Levesque took over as the Head of Creative, multiple talents have appeared on the main roster show and have worked with main event talent. Talent that have crossed over include Axiom, Briggs and Jensen, Trick Williams, Katana Chance, Joe Gacy, Zoey Stark, Andre Chase, and others.

WWE Main Event television results for the week of 12/12/22

Dana Brooke defeated Briana Ray

Edris Enofe & Malik Blade defeated Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali

WWE Main Event television results for the week of 12/5/22

Katana Chance defeated Tamina

Cedric Alexander defeated Trick Williams

CATCH-UP: Championship match announced for next week’s WWE NXT