Big E gives update on neck injury and potential return

Big E provided an update on his neck injury and said that he wants to remain smart about a potential comeback. Big E detailed the status of his injury during an interview with These Urban Times.

“So I have to get some more scans,” Big E said of a status update on his neck injury. “The one-year mark is in March and then we’ll see how everything’s looking. But we’ll see from there. It’s My C1 that’s broken in two spots, so obviously I want to be very smart about that. I was very fortunate, so I just want to make sure I’m making the best decision.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Big E was injured earlier this year in a match with The New Day against The Brawling Brutes. Big took an overhead suplex on the outside of the ring from Ridge Holland and landed on his neck. He has not competed for WWE since the incident.

Big E is a multiple time world tag team champion in WWE and has held the Intercontinental Championship. Big E won his first world championship at the end of 2021 after he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley.

