VIP AUDIO 12/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable following TNA’s first three-hour Sunday event featuring Randy Savage, Styles, Jarrett, Hardy, Raven, Dutt, Badd, Hall & Nash, more (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 5, 2004 TNA Victory Road PPV Roundtable. PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell discuss TNA’s Victory Road PPV including the appearance of a frail Randy Savage, Scott Hall & Kevin Nash in main event reviewing their own match live, DDP vs. Raven, and much more. The event included A.J. Styles, Sonjay Dutt, Abyss, Ron “R-Truth” Killings, Petey Williams, Kazarian, Johnny B. Badd, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO